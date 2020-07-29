Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 73.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

