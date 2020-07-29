Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,206 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $2,884,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,181,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.31.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

