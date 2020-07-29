Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Peloton were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after buying an additional 3,724,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after buying an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after buying an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Peloton by 53.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,186,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,168,000 after buying an additional 1,450,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peloton by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 50,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $1,583,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PTON opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Peloton from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

