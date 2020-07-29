AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.09

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 1363022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,701. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

