MU Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,842,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,248,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,259 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

