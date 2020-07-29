Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $230,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 10.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $384.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

