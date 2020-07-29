Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $822,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

