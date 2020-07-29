Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 25,242 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

Shares of AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.81 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63. The company has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.