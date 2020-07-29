FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 14,558 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

