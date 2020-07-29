New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 375 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Big Lots worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,681,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BIG opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

