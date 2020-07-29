Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,832 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 274,077 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $54,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,648.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,649,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,523 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

