New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 2,714,766 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,971,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after buying an additional 1,841,492 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,615.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 1,407,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of KSS opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

