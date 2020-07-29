Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

