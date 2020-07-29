New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.27% of SkyWest worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 129,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.