Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Sells $1,294,858.84 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $407.36 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $420.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.42 and its 200-day moving average is $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

