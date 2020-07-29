Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Kellogg by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

Shares of K stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.