New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,900 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $135.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.