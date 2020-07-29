2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 2U worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWOU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in 2U by 18,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 2U by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

TWOU opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. 2U Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

