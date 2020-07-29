Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $542,538.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $199.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

