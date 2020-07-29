Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alector from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

ALEC opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Alector has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Alector had a negative net margin of 556.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $138,050.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,720 shares of company stock worth $705,733. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,593,000 after buying an additional 3,127,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $17,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,429,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,888,000 after acquiring an additional 613,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

