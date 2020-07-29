Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACER. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

ACER opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Schelling bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Joseph acquired 14,285 shares of Acer Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at $49,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

