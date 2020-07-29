Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

AMLP opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

