Creative Planning Has $1.50 Million Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,092 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,834,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Tapestry stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

