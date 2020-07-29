Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.