Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

