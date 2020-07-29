Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,871 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJK stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.