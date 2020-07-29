Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,443 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

