Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 23,441 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 37.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,710,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

