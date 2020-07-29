Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 63,704 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 439,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 634.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.