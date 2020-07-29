Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Cfra downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of HSY opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

