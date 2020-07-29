Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,373 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after buying an additional 951,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,832 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,688 shares during the period.

VGSH stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

