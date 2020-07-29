Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.37.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,923. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

