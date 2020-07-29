IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after acquiring an additional 271,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IDEX by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,557 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in IDEX by 8.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,971,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,300,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after buying an additional 372,906 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after buying an additional 212,397 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $165.38 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.80.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

