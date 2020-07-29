Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,422 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $287,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

