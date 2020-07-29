Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAX opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

