Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,428 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $16,220,000. AXA increased its position in Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after buying an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.