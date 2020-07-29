Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,858.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

