Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,858.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,326 WesBanco Inc
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,326 WesBanco Inc
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF
First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in L3Harris
First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in L3Harris


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report