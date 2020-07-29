White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,858.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,326 WesBanco Inc
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,326 WesBanco Inc
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF
First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in L3Harris
First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in L3Harris


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report