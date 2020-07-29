Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,326 WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WesBanco by 220.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSBC. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

WSBC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02. WesBanco Inc has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

