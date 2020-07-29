Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $738,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,858.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,297.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rowe raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

