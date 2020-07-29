Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,853,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,839,000 after purchasing an additional 480,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 287.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,139,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,208 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 255.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,829,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39,916.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

