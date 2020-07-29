First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,352 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of L3Harris worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in L3Harris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in L3Harris by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

NYSE:LHX opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.55. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

