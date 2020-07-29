Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 403,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $776,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.