Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 569 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,122,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 6,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,858.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,297.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.