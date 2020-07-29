Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 6,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,858.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,297.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

