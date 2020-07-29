Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) by 378.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Inspire International ESG ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Inspire International ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

