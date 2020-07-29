First Trust Advisors LP Sells 70,367 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Universal Health Services worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,173,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.