Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. China International Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,858.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.