693 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 442.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 541.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 75,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eck bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

