Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,694 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Shares of CTAS opened at $293.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $311.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.